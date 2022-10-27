autoevolution
This Spanish Classic Yacht Is Ready for Adventure, Has Some Hidden Gems on Board

27 Oct 2022
If you don’t mind the rugged look of this yacht that makes it more similar to ships than pleasure craft, you’ll discover some unexpected features on board. Although decades-old, the Voyager can easily compete with younger models, thanks to a recent 18-month refit.
Voyager is a 1973 Spanish yacht that recently underwent a massive refit 12 photos
Voyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition VesselVoyager Expedition Vessel
One of the yachts recently spotted in the South of France, off Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, stands out among the typical pleasure craft in the area. Its 201-foot (61 meters) silhouette is not sleek and elegant, but rugged and imposing.

That’s because it was meant to be an expedition vessel, boasting an extensive range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles/14,800 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) a heavy-duty crane for operating water toys, and a Canadian Coast Guard-certified helipad with a refueling station. These are some essential features for long journeys to remote locations.

Some of them were added recently, when the old Voyager underwent a complex refit. For example, the swimming pool was swapped for a helipad. Built in 1973 as Nefertiti, the yacht eventually became known as Voyager, a name that perfectly matches its fresh capabilities. At the time of its launch, it was the biggest yacht built by the Spanish shipyard Astileros Celaya, with a design by Sparkman & Stephens.

But Voyager’s adventure-ready configuration doesn’t mean that it’s less luxurious than modern expedition vessels. Its main salon includes a formal dining space that’s large enough for 18 people, boasting two antique tables, a Yamaha baby grand piano, and a wine cellar with a 400-bottle capacity. Even a library and a media room are available on the same deck.

The spacious master suite is covered in precious dark mahogany, and the elegant sky lounge can be used either as a lounge area or an additional owner’s suite. All in all, more than 20 guests can be accommodated on board, with 19 crew members catering to their needs.

Just as luxurious as it is tough, Voyager would be the perfect option for long-distance cruising, and would also make a great support vessel for an even bigger yacht.

