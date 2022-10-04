German Real Estate Tycoon’s New Custom Superyacht Boasts One of the Largest Sun Decks

As we’ve talked about before, there are quite a few superyacht owners who see their shiny new vessels as investments rather than luxury toys meant for personal fun. This is why you can find newly-built luxury yachts on the charter market. Their owners want to not just enjoy them, but also put them to work.
One of the most recent yachts available for luxury charter is Severin*S, a striking beauty with pure Italian DNA. Launched just two years ago, during the pandemic, this pleasure craft that was custom-built for its millionaire owner can now also be enjoyed by those who can afford it. The lucky owner is allegedly Kurt Zech, a millionaire whose name is linked to one of Germany’s largest real estate development Groups, a family business dating from 1978.
Severin*S is not very big at 180 feet (55 meters) but it easily turns heads with its dark blue hull and contrasting white superstructure. Part of Baglietto’s popular T-line series, this is also the creation of one of the most acclaimed designers, Francesco Paszkowski.
Together with Margherita Casprini (who was in charge of the modern, sumptuous interiors) Paszkowski managed to bring to life another remarkable floating mansion.
One of its main features is an exceedingly large sun deck, covering 160 square meters (1,722 square feet). This huge space is enough to include a lavish swimming pool with a modern bar, plus a luxurious sunbathing area.
In addition to five staterooms, Severin*S was also built with an extra multi-purpose room, which can be reconfigured depending on the passengers’ preferences, becoming a sixth cabin, a play room for kids, or a massage room. In total, up to 12 guests can be accommodated onboard, and attended by 13 crew members, which is a rare ratio.
An elegant marble elevator connects the decks, while Minotti luxury furniture is carefully placed throughout, highlighted by decorative elements made from precious materials, in warm, earthy tones. Meant for vacation fun, Severin*S is in no hurry, cruising at just 14 knots (16 mph/25.9 kph).
Those who are willing to part with at least $300,000 per week, can find out what it’s like to vacation onboard Severin*S for themselves – more details are available at Westport Yachts.
