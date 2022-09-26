Controversial Billionaire’s Former $34M Toy Is a Self-Sufficient Luxury Explorer

Superyachts can have many lives throughout decades of existence. This striking superyacht with a deep blue hull isn’t two-decade-old yet, but it’s had a few owners, going from luxury expedition yacht to marine research operations.
Currently named Cupani, this 209-foot (64 meters) pleasure craft was also known as Albula and Turmoil. It became famous as the luxury yacht of a U.S. billionaire. A software developer who founded one of the most successful companies for car dealership operations, Robert Brockman was allegedly facing huge tax evasion charges, before passing away this year.
Brockman’s former yacht was built in 2006 by Royal Denship, with a design by Ole Steen Knudsen and interior styling by Ole Rune Design. Launched as a self-sufficient expedition vessel, it was designed to be resilient and capable.
It’s not ice-classed, but its hull is ice-strengthened, which means that it can operate in the vicinity of ice, with certain precautions. It also sports a huge “boat deck” that can accommodate several large tenders, and its bridge deck that doubles as a helipad also has room for smaller boats.
According to Denison, where the yacht is currently listed for sale with an asking price of $34 million, Brockman’s former yacht was used for marine research by its current owner. This is why it’s also equipped with radars, a Transas electronic navigational chart system, and a deep water sonar.
Powered by twin Cat engines, the former Albula offers an extensive range, capable of covering 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,000 km) at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
Although a rugged expedition ship, Cupani also has the spirit of a luxury pleasure craft, boasting an elegant blue-themed interior, with eight cabins. It’s packed with everything you’d need for exploring remote locations in style and comfort, while also including a lecture room and a wet lab. This Danish yacht is ready for new adventures, whether as another billionaire’s toy or as a platform for scientific research.
