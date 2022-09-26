Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Celebrate Birthdays on Lawrence Stroll's Yacht

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been together for over two decades and they also share the same birthday date. This year, the couple decided to celebrate with their friend, billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll, on his yacht.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were both born on September 25, although Catherine was born in 1969, and Michael in 1944. To celebrate their joint birthdays, the two jetted off to Italy and were seen enjoying a meal with billionaire Lawrence Stroll before heading to his yacht, The Daily Mail reports.
Fashion magnate Lawrence Stroll, who is also the owner of Aston Martin F1 Team and part-owner of Aston Martin, reportedly owns Faith superyacht, which seems to be the yacht the famous power couple used while in Sardinia, Italy.
Faith, which was formerly known as Vertigo, comes from Feadship and was built in 2017. It's a giant vessel, with a length of 317 ft (96.6 m), it has a beam of 47.5 ft (14.5 m) and a draft of 12 ft (3.7 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 18 guests in nine staterooms, plus 32 crew members. It offers numerous toys and entertainment on board, as well as a helipad and two tenders.
Power comes from two MTU diesel engines, taking it to a top speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 mi / 9,260 km). It’s estimated at a price of $200 million and is also available for private charter. You’re expected to drop around $1.45 million if you want to spend a week on this lavish yacht, plus expenses. In case you were wondering, it’s also the same superyacht Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered this summer for their lavish yacht holiday in South Europe.
Since Catherine and Michael are close friends with Lawrence and he was also on board at their time of the trip, maybe he offered a discount. Prior to getting on board the lavish yacht, Catherine shared a video of the two in a helicopter, all smiles, ready to start the celebrations.
Fashion magnate Lawrence Stroll, who is also the owner of Aston Martin F1 Team and part-owner of Aston Martin, reportedly owns Faith superyacht, which seems to be the yacht the famous power couple used while in Sardinia, Italy.
Faith, which was formerly known as Vertigo, comes from Feadship and was built in 2017. It's a giant vessel, with a length of 317 ft (96.6 m), it has a beam of 47.5 ft (14.5 m) and a draft of 12 ft (3.7 m). It has enough space to accommodate up to 18 guests in nine staterooms, plus 32 crew members. It offers numerous toys and entertainment on board, as well as a helipad and two tenders.
Power comes from two MTU diesel engines, taking it to a top speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 mi / 9,260 km). It’s estimated at a price of $200 million and is also available for private charter. You’re expected to drop around $1.45 million if you want to spend a week on this lavish yacht, plus expenses. In case you were wondering, it’s also the same superyacht Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered this summer for their lavish yacht holiday in South Europe.
Since Catherine and Michael are close friends with Lawrence and he was also on board at their time of the trip, maybe he offered a discount. Prior to getting on board the lavish yacht, Catherine shared a video of the two in a helicopter, all smiles, ready to start the celebrations.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, celebrates joint birthday with husband Michael Douglas, 78 https://t.co/KE5pC0oFJs— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 25, 2022