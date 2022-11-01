Famous Millionaire’s High-Speed Yacht Sank a Tanker, Still Asks for an Outrageous Price

This incredible superyacht has it all – an ultra-luxurious DNA combined with top-notch performance, just a few years of operations, and a unique look. But things didn’t go the way they were supposed to. Last year, it made headlines after rear-ending a tanker that eventually sank. Earlier this year, its famous owner passed away suddenly. Back on the market, this unlucky superyacht still claims to be a catch.
At $51.5 million, the Utopia IV is one of the most expensive superyachts on the market right now. At first glance, the price seems right. This is a 2018 model built by the prestigious Rossinavi, that won several important awards, and which boasts a stunning 24-knot (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) speed for a 206-footer (63 meters). Its Rolls-Royce-powered performance is matched only by the lavish interiors filled with Hermes and Armani luxury goods.
Yet, no millionaire expects that their high-speed beast would turn against them. At the end of last year, in December, the ultra-luxurious yacht rear-ended a 160-foot (48.7 meters) Belize-registered tanker. The incident took place at night, in the Bahamas. With its stern pierced, the 30-year-old tanker sank at 2,000 feet (609 meters). All of its crew members were fortunately rescued by the Bahamian authorities, with help from another motor yacht.
On the other hand, the $51.5 million only ended up with a scratch. Its owner, multimillionaire JR Ridinger, publicly confirmed at the time that his wife and him were not onboard the Utopia IV, which was being chartered. Only a few months later, in August this year, Ridinger passed away unexpectedly, at only 63. Co-founder of Market America Worldwide, he was known not only for his wealth, but also as a socialite and a philanthropist.
In addition to its owner’s sudden death, the causes of the mysterious December accident were also never determined. But the Utopia IV must go on. It’s listed for sale at Moran Yachts, waiting for another multimillionaire owner.
Yet, no millionaire expects that their high-speed beast would turn against them. At the end of last year, in December, the ultra-luxurious yacht rear-ended a 160-foot (48.7 meters) Belize-registered tanker. The incident took place at night, in the Bahamas. With its stern pierced, the 30-year-old tanker sank at 2,000 feet (609 meters). All of its crew members were fortunately rescued by the Bahamian authorities, with help from another motor yacht.
On the other hand, the $51.5 million only ended up with a scratch. Its owner, multimillionaire JR Ridinger, publicly confirmed at the time that his wife and him were not onboard the Utopia IV, which was being chartered. Only a few months later, in August this year, Ridinger passed away unexpectedly, at only 63. Co-founder of Market America Worldwide, he was known not only for his wealth, but also as a socialite and a philanthropist.
In addition to its owner’s sudden death, the causes of the mysterious December accident were also never determined. But the Utopia IV must go on. It’s listed for sale at Moran Yachts, waiting for another multimillionaire owner.