Gresham Yacht Design's Apollo Superyacht Concept Connects Guests With the Ocean

After dazzling the yachting world with the Thor Explore concept in 2020, which was envisioned with futuristic features such as a floating glass floor, a sunken seating area hovering between the decks, and a floor-to-ceiling cylindrical aquarium, Gresham Yacht Design decided to conceive an alternative to that shipbuilding wonder and came up with a new concept.
The UK-based design studio has just unveiled a brand-new 295-foot (90-meter) superyacht concept, christened Apollo. The vessel is designed as a rugged explorer yacht with well-defined exterior lines and a masculine profile. It spans seven decks, and the design seems to be focused on connecting guests with the surrounding environment.
Thanks to a 58-foot (17-meter) beam, Apollo features generous interior spaces and offers accommodation to up to 16 guests and 40 crew members. The prospective owner of the superyacht will get to enjoy an entire private deck comprising a luxurious suite, an office, a private lobby, as well as plenty of personal alfresco space.
Amidship, Gresham Yacht Design envisioned a central viewing platform designed to allow guests to enjoy breathtaking views of the ocean while underway. There is also a full-beam observation lounge with enough room to host all onboard guests.
On another deck, there is a spacious main saloon fitted with semi-enclosed balconies with glass balustrades, while the bridge deck houses a walk-around promenade. These features also show the designers’ aim to provide guests with uninterrupted views and connect them with the surroundings.
Aft of the main saloon, there is a winter garden featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and providing direct access to the 19.6-foot (6-meter) swimming pool. According to Super Yacht Times, elsewhere on the explorer superyacht, there is a fire pit, a dive center with a recompression chamber, a cinema, a wellness suite, as well as a certified helideck and helicopter hangar.
To satisfy the owner and their guests’ thirst for water adventures, the superyacht is equipped with a spacious tender garage to house all types of equipment and dinghies.
