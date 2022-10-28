Retired Millionaire Parts With the Superyacht That Was Inspired by His Luxury Resort Chain

Everyone these days wants to retire early, but that can look very different from one person to another. A very wealthy businessman like the owner of the Hom superyacht has been indulging in a life of leisure and travel after having retired almost a decade ago. This meant more time spent onboard his award-winning superyacht. But it looks like he’s now ready to part with it, and probably move on to something else.
Kirk Lazarus built his fortune in South Africa, as an entrepreneur who started out in the oil industry. He is mostly known as the owner of Molori Resorts, which includes the Molori Safari Lodge in South Africa, and Molori Air, a private jet charter operator. The so-called “Molori experience” also extends to the mogul’s stunning superyacht that can be chartered for $160,000 per week.
Built by the prestigious Benetti, the 11-year-old Hom is an impressive pleasure craft meant to match the luxury of its owner’s exclusive resort chain. With an exterior by Stefano Righini, and interiors by Molori Design, the 147-foot (44.8 meters) Hom won several awards, including the 2012 ShowBoat Design award, and was also a finalist at the World Superyacht Awards.
Its interior was refreshed in 2021, now boasting new furniture, and an even more elevated style. The main salon is meant for the perfect entertainment atmosphere, boasting a generous bar area, a self-playing piano, and a fireplace. An oversized jacuzzi is the main attraction on the sun deck, the perfect spot for sunbathing and al-fresco dining.
There’s a second jacuzzi onboard Hom, with direct access from the lavish master suite that also includes its own lounge area, a walk-in wardrobe, and access to a private terrace. The other four staterooms are also very elegant, each with its own bathroom.
After the recent refit, the sumptuous Hom is now looking for a new owner. Listed by Camper & Nicholsons, this floating luxury resort is asking for $15.9 million – which it will most likely get, considering its impeccable form and prestigious DNA.
