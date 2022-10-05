Swiss Millionaire Said Goodbye to His Gorgeous Superyacht After a Decade

Like any luxury vehicle, superyachts thrive under the right ownership. This is how even vessels with an extensive history can continue to operate, boasting the same performance and stunning interiors as the younger generation. It seems difficult to part with such a toy, after having put serious money into it, but the temptation of something bigger and shinier can be overpowering.
Swiss millionaire Jurg Marquard, owner of a media group, made the Azzurra II part of his family. This was his first yacht, and he held on to it for almost a decade until recently, when it found a new owner. Marquard also chose it for its unique history, instead of going for a new, custom build, even though he admits, in an interview with Ocean Independence, that this meant investing more in maintenance.
The 156-foot (47.8 meters) yacht was one of the most spectacular new launches at the time of its build, in 1988. Apparently, it was one of the 50 largest superyachts in the world, flaunting floor-to-ceiling windows in the sky lounge (kept there to this day) and a master suite with 24 generous windows and the largest bathroom found on a superyacht at the time. Built by the Italian CRN shipyard, it was created by a famous architect, the late Gerhard Gilgenast.
The millionaire owner said that his guests (including business partners and managers) are convinced that the Azzurra II is only a couple of years old. That’s partially thanks to the six-figure maintenance work done each year, constantly keeping the vessel up to speed, even in terms of interior design. Also, since Marquard is always taking care of business inside the onboard office, the yacht had to be fitted with the best technology.
After nearly ten years of ownership, the millionaire was ready to part with his first superyacht. Azzurra II was sold, after one year on the market, with the last known asking price of €7.5 million. Hopefully, its new owner will also take good care of it.
