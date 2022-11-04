autoevolution
Brabus 900 Rocket Is a Hyper Sedan With a Burbling V8 That'll Make You Forget About Teslas
We may have not heard much about Brabus ever since they unveiled that ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 580 a little over a month ago. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that they haven’t tuned or sold cars since then, and if the selling part is what gets your heart racing, then you should know that the pictured Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is looking for a new home.

4 Nov 2022, 23:28 UTC
Dubbed the Brabus Rocket 900 by the tuner, it is not exactly a new project, as we first wrote about it some two years ago. However, it is still a peach of a car that can take on full-blown exotics in a straight-line sprint, with enough power to chew through its tires in seconds and an earth-shaking amount of thrust.

According to Brabus, the heavily-modified twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 churns out 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. The latter number was actually electronically limited. As for the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and top speed, you are looking at 2.8 seconds and 330 kph (205 mph), the spec sheet reveals. The valve-controlled sports exhaust system further helps the engine turn gas into noise, and it features carbon-titanium tailpipes.

Since we’ve inevitably moved to the visual aspects of the Brabus Rocket 900, we might as well tell you that it rides on 10-spoke alloys that measure 10.5x21 and 12x22 inches at the front and rear, respectively. Look above, and you will see the swollen fenders, which also came from Brabus, just like the chin spoiler, rear diffuser, big wing out back, tweaked grille that retains the vertical-slat design of the stock one, and several other gizmos, all of which help it stand out.

Finished in Superior Gray, on top of the black leather interior signed by Brabus, the hyper sedan in question has gray stitching, Alcantara-wrapped pillars and headliner, leather floor mats, and velour mat in the trunk. More carbon fiber trim, as well as various appointments in ‘Rocket Gray Glazing,’ aftermarket paddle shifters, new backlit treadplates that reveal the ‘Brabus’ logo, aluminum door lock pins, aluminum pedals, and lots of ambient lighting contribute to the special nature of the car.

Oh, and don’t worry about the usual amount of gear, because this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has everything one could wish for in a vehicle in the super executive segment. From the keyless entry and go, premium audio made by Burmester, and 360-degree camera system, to the seats with heating, ventilation, and memory function, privacy windows, electric tailgate, head-up display, automatic climate control, and many others, name it, and chances are it is there.

It may look brand new, but it is not. As a matter of fact, the pictured Brabus Rocket 900 has 6,650 km (4,132 miles) on the clock, the Hollmann ad reveals. So, do you think that that makes it less expensive than the insanely-pricey copies we have seen listed these past couple of years? Why, of course you don’t, because you are still looking at a great daily driver with space for actual adults at the back and a generous cargo area behind the rear seats, which is always ready for a day at the track, or at the local drag strip.

But how much is it to take it home? At the time of writing, it was advertised for €499,800, including tax. That’s a bit over $495,600 at the current exchange rates, and you can probably think of other rides that you’d rather have for that kind of money, don’t you? I sure can, and a stock supercar, combined with a punchy premium or perhaps luxury sedan to use on a daily basis would definitely cut it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

