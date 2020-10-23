Latest Brabus Rocket 900 Takes GT 4-Door Coupe to 1 0f 10 “Masterpiece” Level

Exciting as it is, the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is growing long in the tooth – even if Mercedes has decided to LS2-something to it for the AMG GT Black Series (read M178 with flat-plane crankshaft, not Chevy-swapped). And Brabus is one of those tuning specialists that knows very well “there is no replacement for displacement,” thus coming up with a slightly larger 4.5-liter version of its own. Oh, and the accompanying vehicle, naturally.

21 photos