Latest Brabus Rocket 900 Takes GT 4-Door Coupe to 1 0f 10 “Masterpiece” Level

Exciting as it is, the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is growing long in the tooth – even if Mercedes has decided to LS2-something to it for the AMG GT Black Series (read M178 with flat-plane crankshaft, not Chevy-swapped). And Brabus is one of those tuning specialists that knows very well “there is no replacement for displacement,” thus coming up with a slightly larger 4.5-liter version of its own. Oh, and the accompanying vehicle, naturally.
That one would be the mesmerizingly adaptable Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, which on this occasion has been turned into the latest reincarnation of the Brabus Rocket 900 series. We have seen many derivatives for this range, even in Maybach form, but we have to say this one would be our pick out of the entire bunch any day and hour.
It’s not only because this sedan beats the GT Black Series by an arm’s length in terms of power. No, it’s actually because the Brabus Rocket 900 in GT 4-Door form looks ready for just about anything you can throw at it.
Dinner and a dance with the sweetheart in the evening – no problem. A quick trip to the office in the morning – done deal. A weekend getaway with the family at the latest luxury resort – bring it on. Or a track day with the sights on a new lap record – it was probably born for this! Oh, we really hope one of these will go full throttle on the ‘Ring as soon as possible...
That’s because it has all the right credentials for all of this. It can be a driver’s machine or a chauffeured limousine in a jiffy. Logically, it’s exclusive as hell, with pricing on the “inquire if you dare” level. Just ten examples of the beast will be manufactured at the Brabus Manufaktur in Bottrop, Germany.
The new Brabus Rocket 900 starts its life as the top-end Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+. Its beating heart is a new, increased-displacement to 4.5-liters biturbo V8 for total power in the 662 kW / 900 ps (888 hp) ballpark.
Of course, there’s also Earth-moving torque, up to 1,050 Nm (774 lb. t.) - which is actually limited, with the German manufacturer claiming the real value is actually 1,250 Nm (922 lb. ft.). The SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed gearbox and the all-wheel-drive transfer everything to the tarmac for spectacular acceleration. It needs just 2.8 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), 23.9s to 300 kph (186 mph), and it doesn’t stop until hitting another safeguard, at 330 kph (205 mph).
So, what else is there on the high-end menu? A neat carbon fiber widebody kit, 21- front and 22-inch rear Monoblock Z alloys, Brabus Airmatic Sport suspension unit (25 mm / one-inch lower ride height), a custom interior fitted to the wishes of each customer, and a Brabus sports exhaust system, among others...
