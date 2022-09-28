New Brabus 600 Looks Like Your Typical Mercedes-Maybach S 580, Until You Step Foot Inside

“Haute couture brabusized” – this is how Brabus describes their latest project, which builds on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580.
Named the Brabus 600, it sports a few upgrades on the outside, and under the hood, as well as a re-trimmed interior, because every luxury sedan that pays a visit to a renowned tuner these days does need new upholstery, or that is the common belief anyway.
Starting with the exterior, it has a few exposed carbon elements, such as the front spoiler, and other inserts, as well as a rear diffuser. New logos decorate various panels, and for the wheels, the tuner gave it a 22-inch set, dubbed the Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition, finished in Shadow Gray to work with the black looks of the car. Adjusting the ride height by up to 20 mm (0.8 in) is the new suspension kit.
Moving on to the interior, the Brabus 600’s dominating color is turquoise, or Turquoise Blue as the company refers to it. Leather in the aforementioned shade covers almost every touchable part of the cabin and is joined by special quilting, black piping, and the usual Brabus logos. As you can guess, the tuner has many more color and upholstery options in store when it comes to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, as well as other models.
It won’t break any speed records, but thanks to the tuned engine, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 by Brabus will get you from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds, and up to the same top speed that is still limited to 250 kph (155 mph). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car’s 503 ps (496 hp / 370 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which is three tenths of a second slower to 100 kph (62 mph) than the pictured unit.
Starting with the exterior, it has a few exposed carbon elements, such as the front spoiler, and other inserts, as well as a rear diffuser. New logos decorate various panels, and for the wheels, the tuner gave it a 22-inch set, dubbed the Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition, finished in Shadow Gray to work with the black looks of the car. Adjusting the ride height by up to 20 mm (0.8 in) is the new suspension kit.
Moving on to the interior, the Brabus 600’s dominating color is turquoise, or Turquoise Blue as the company refers to it. Leather in the aforementioned shade covers almost every touchable part of the cabin and is joined by special quilting, black piping, and the usual Brabus logos. As you can guess, the tuner has many more color and upholstery options in store when it comes to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, as well as other models.
It won’t break any speed records, but thanks to the tuned engine, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 by Brabus will get you from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds, and up to the same top speed that is still limited to 250 kph (155 mph). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car’s 503 ps (496 hp / 370 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which is three tenths of a second slower to 100 kph (62 mph) than the pictured unit.