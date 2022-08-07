Hide Your Supercars, as the Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Is Out for Blue Blood

Little Red Riding Hood? Nope, more like the big bad wolf dressed as a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, as this one can eat supercars for breakfast on a good day.
Boasting PerformMaster’s tuning module, it has overcome its super sedan status, and can proudly be called a hyper sedan. After all, there aren’t many four-door vehicles out there, sprinkled with lots of luxury and technology gizmos, that can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3 seconds.
The tuner claims that with their upgrade, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is capable of pumping out 808 hp (820 ps / 603 kW) and 789 lb-ft (1,070 Nm) of torque. This makes it much more powerful than the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, whose naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produces 769 hp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm).
It is just as fast to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, with the sprint taking 2.8 seconds, and it will run out of breath at 211 mph (340 kph), or just 9 mph (15 kph) short of the final version of the Raging Bull’s V12-powered beast.
But what does that mean in a side-by-side comparison with the stock Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S? That the tuned one is 178 hp (181 ps / 133 kW) and 125 lb-ft (170 Nm) more powerful. The extra oomph shaves four tenths of a second from the 0-62 mph sprint time and lifts the top speed by 16 mph (25 kph).
This wasn’t PerformMaster’s first encounter with the GT 63 S, as a little over three years ago, they released a slightly less powerful boost for it. Back then, they claimed that it could hit 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and that the top speed remained the same. The bi-turbo V8 was massaged to deliver 730 hp (740 ps / 544 kW) and 760 lb-ft (1,030 Nm).
