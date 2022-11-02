Former Superyacht Is Now a Floating “Base Camp” For Spectacular Galapagos Expeditions

We’ve often talked about cruise ships, military ships, or even tankers turned into superyachts. But it’s rare to hear of a superyacht that was converted into an expedition vessel for one-of-a-kind cruises to some of the most incredible places on Earth. The National Geographical Islander II is one of these rare examples.
This is a new ship added to the fleet of Lindblad Expeditions. Since it actually was originally a superyacht, the National Geographical Islander II feels like a luxury yacht more than a cruise ship, only boasting 26 suites that can accommodate maximum 48 guests. But this is not just an intimate, luxurious cruising experience. The new ship is meant to sail year-round in the Galapagos Islands, allowing those onboard to feel like real explorers.
The company’s chairman, Sven Lindblad, told Travel and Leisure that while conventional cruise ships are focused inwards, on the onboard entertainment, expedition vessels are focused outward. They are more like self-sufficient “base camps” that allow passengers to explore remote areas, where no infrastructure is available.
The fascinating Galapagos Islands didn’t become a tourist attraction until the middle of the twentieth century, so it’s still one of the most spectacular natural paradises on the planet.
At the same time, this 280-foot (85 meters) floating base camp for exploring the Galapagos is a luxurious yacht-like vessel. Its main attractions are the generous observation deck and high-tech science hub, but it also boasts a plunge pool, a sauna, an elegant Yacht Club restaurant, and multiple indoor-outdoor dining options.
Plus, this new ship also offers artisan spa elements and décor, plus locally-sourced culinary ingredients, to provide what Lindblad Expedition calls “a fully-immersive Ecuadorian experience.” For those who lean towards adventure travel, but can’t afford a private explorer, a trip onboard the National Geographical Islander II is worth considering.
