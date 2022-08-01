This New Energy-Efficient Cruise Ship Also Sports a Unique Racetrack at Sea

The effort to combine high levels of comfort and luxury with eco-friendly capabilities is a growing trend for leisure vessels, either private yachts or cruise ships. We can’t expect 100% clean propulsion for these mammoth ships that travel the world, but increasingly-stringent international standards do require them to make significant improvements. A new cruise ship is ready to show that it can be done.
Norwegian Prima is one of the most anticipated cruise ships of this season. It’s the first of six vessels that will be part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) new Prima Class. These new-generation cruise ships will not only spoil their guests with fantasy-like amenities and features, but will also be energy efficient.
According to Fincantieri, the shipyard that’s in charge of building the new ships, the Prima Class is based on a prototype project developed by the shipyard, focused on an innovative configuration and on eco-friendly capabilities. These are meant to not only optimize fuel consumption at sea, but to also reduce the overall environmental impact.
The massive 965-foot (294 meters) ship, weighing more than 142,000 tons, was recently delivered at the shipyard in Marghera, Venice, during an official ceremony. Later this month, it will also be christened by the pop icon Katy Perry, who was chosen to become the new vessel’s godmother. According to NCL, Norwegian Prima will become the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.
In addition to being energy efficient, Norwegian Prima boasts some impressive new amenities. It claims to offer the first and largest multi-level track. Called Prima Speedway, this 1,378-foot (420 meters) track has 14 turns, and is big enough for up to 15 drivers to be able to race simultaneously, at a remarkable speed of 30 mph (50 kph).
Another unique feature is described as the world’s first venue that can transform from a three-story theater into a Las Vegas-inspired nightclub. A moving LED screen drops from the ceiling, and it’s almost half the size of the entire venue. When it’s time to party, the stage becomes a dancefloor with all the special effects of a high-end club.
Switching into relaxation mode, guests also get to indulge in two infinity hot tubs (another world premiere) with breathtaking, uninterrupted views, while a separate outdoor spa with state-of-the-art amenities welcomes them in the Haven, a space comprised of all the suites and public areas on the ship.
Over 3,000 guests are expected to enjoy this new-generation cruise ship during its first voyage. The rest of the vessels in the innovative Prima Class will be delivered by 2027. The first-in-class Norwegian Prima is paving the way for more cruise ships that are not just fun, but also have an eco-conscious design.
