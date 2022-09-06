After Retiring at 43, This Superyacht Owner Took His Chinese Explorer on an Adventure

This Chinese-built luxury explorer doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Despite its age, it’s one of the most capable trans-oceanic adventure vessels that also offer highly luxurious accommodation. The Qing superyacht was not meant to make brief appearances at the millionaires’ playgrounds, but to go off the beaten track like true explorers. And so it did.
Its name might not be as famous as certain Dutch, German, or Italian yacht builders, but the Cheoy Lee shipyard that originated in Shanghai holds a solid reputation in the industry. Its Marco Polo series gave birth to some of today’s greatest explorers.
One of them, currently known as Dorothea III, was used by the former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, Steven Green, and his wife Dorothea, to travel to no less than 75 countries throughout a decade.
Another one, which is also the Chinese shipyard’s flagship, is the beautiful Qing that immediately turns heads with its striking red hull and white superstructure. Built a decade ago, this 151-footer (46 meters) was the second in the series, designed by the renowned Ron Holland.
It’s got everything that a luxurious private yacht could offer, from the lavish relaxation areas and a sumptuous master’s suite, to a sophisticated décor based on precious materials.
But the true strength of this recently-refitted superyachts comes from its ability to cruise the world. According to the builder, it was purchased by its current owner after he retired at 43, and decided to take his family on an epic adventure. Almost like going off-grid while at sea, the mysterious owner took this Chinese-built explorer to some of the most unusual destinations.
One of them was Papua New Guinea, a trip for which the owner commissioned Sir Peter Barter, a well-known political figure with ties to this area, as his guide. “To take a superyacht up the Sepik River to meet truly remote tribes is the equivalent of a UFO hovering over Miami,” Qing’s owner told Camper & Nicholsons.
This proven explorer is currently for sale through Northrop & Johnson, with an asking price of $13.5 million. In the meantime, as he has stated before, its adventurous owner will continue to take it on exhilarating expeditions.
