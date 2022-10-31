Royal Caribbean Is Back in Aussieland, Offers Epic Cruises Onboard the Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean returns to Australia for the first time since 2019, bringing Aussies cruises ranging from 2 to 12 nights, onboard its iconic Ovation of the Seas.
After two years of absence, Royal Caribbean is finally back in Australia and adventurers can now book cruises on the Ovation of the Seas, to visit not just Australia but also New Zealand and the South Pacific. The ship arrived in Sydney Harbour and it will be followed tomorrow by another Quantum-class cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean, namely the Quantum of the Seas, whose arrival is expected in Brisbane.
The Ovation of the Seas is the third ship in its class and has a gross tonnage of 168,666 GT. It was ordered in 2013 and completed in 2016 when it also entered into service. A behemoth of a vessel, the Ovation of the Seas measures over 1,411 ft (348 m) in length and has a draught of 27.11 ft (8.5 m). It can reach a speed of 22 knots (25 mph/41 kph).
Just like all the cruise ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, this one was also designed to offer those onboard the ultimate on-water adventure, offering more amenities than you can wrap your brain around. The ship has 18 decks, of which 16 are accessible to guests, and it offers a maximum capacity of 4,905 passengers.
Visitors onboard the Ovation of the Seas are promised an unforgettable experience, with a plethora of activities available. For instance, there’s the North Star all-glass observation capsule that holds the world record for the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship. Guests can also enjoy the RipCord by iFly skydiving experience, the FlowRider surf simulator, and the SeaPlex, touted as the largest indoor activity complex at sea.
Those who are into more laidback, relaxing activities, can chill inside the indoor and outdoor pools available on the Ovation of the Seas and at the Vitality Spa, or they can enjoy over 20 restaurants, bars, and lounges, to offer just a few examples.
Royal Caribbean’s cruises onboard the Ovation of the Seas are available to book now on the company’s website.
