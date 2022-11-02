2012 Harley-Davidson Blackline Rides on Flimsy Wheels, Whitewalls Work Like Magic

American bike maker Harley-Davidson is used to surprising its customer base from time to time. One way it did that a few years back was with the Blackline, a Softail-based motorcycle that tried to capture the essence of several of its iconic products, likethe Evo, Shovelhead, and of course the Softail itself, into a single package.
Although in terms of frame, engine and transmission it was pretty much the same as any other Softail, there were several styling changes made to allow it to stand out in its rather large family. These changes included stuff like the fork and wheels, bobber-style rear fender, and what was one of the lowest seats the bike maker ever offered.
And they all seem to have been enough for owners, as not many Blacklines crossed our screens in modified form over the years. Today, one does, coming front and center from all the way over in Switzerland, where it is being sold by Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC).
Having come into this world in stock form in 2012, this Harley-Davidson Blackline was just mildly modified, but that was enough it seems to raise its price to 23,700 CHF (about the same in American dollars), despite the over 16,500 km (10,200 miles) it shows on the odometer.
The bike, described as freshly-built, stands out first and foremost thanks to the greenish color on the fuel tank, which works like magic when combined with the vintage-style and very thin whitewall tires. Up front, the bike received a Highsider headlight and an ape hanger for the ages, holding the cables internally. At the opposite end, we’re treated to 3-in-1 taillights, and a leather saddle.
Mechanically, the Blackline received a new air filter and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, but the engine remains the stock one.
This custom 2012 Harley-Davidson Blackline is now listed for sale on Moto Scout, and we’ve already mentioned the asking price. What we didn’t mention is that SLC would settle for an exchange as well, so there's that to consider.
And they all seem to have been enough for owners, as not many Blacklines crossed our screens in modified form over the years. Today, one does, coming front and center from all the way over in Switzerland, where it is being sold by Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC).
Having come into this world in stock form in 2012, this Harley-Davidson Blackline was just mildly modified, but that was enough it seems to raise its price to 23,700 CHF (about the same in American dollars), despite the over 16,500 km (10,200 miles) it shows on the odometer.
The bike, described as freshly-built, stands out first and foremost thanks to the greenish color on the fuel tank, which works like magic when combined with the vintage-style and very thin whitewall tires. Up front, the bike received a Highsider headlight and an ape hanger for the ages, holding the cables internally. At the opposite end, we’re treated to 3-in-1 taillights, and a leather saddle.
Mechanically, the Blackline received a new air filter and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, but the engine remains the stock one.
This custom 2012 Harley-Davidson Blackline is now listed for sale on Moto Scout, and we’ve already mentioned the asking price. What we didn’t mention is that SLC would settle for an exchange as well, so there's that to consider.