Venice Boat Show Serves as Debut Stage for Two New Sanlorenzo Yachts

It’s the first time Sanlorenzo participates in Venice Boat Show and the Italian builder doesn’t show up empty-handed at the international trade fair dedicated to boating. It came to unveil several new models, including two innovative new yachts: the SP110, a 108-foot (33-meter) sports yacht, and the SD90/S, the entry-level model in its SD line.
The SP110 marks Sanlorenzo’s first tap into the sports yachts market. It is the first model in the builder's Smart Performance range (SP series) and is set to be delivered later this year. The first hull was revealed earlier this month under the nickname Almax.
The double-deck vessel features a 26-foot (8-meter) beam and a surprisingly spacious interior. Most of the yacht is covered in laminated glass and comes with a dedicated deckhouse for solar panels that will allow it to sit at anchor for a few hours without using generators.
Accommodation is provided by an owner's suite, two VIP cabins, and a guest cabin, all with en-suite bathrooms.
The SP110 yacht is powered by three MAN engines allowing for a maximum speed of 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph).
Names like Bernardo Zuccon, Marco Arnaboldi, Piero Lissoni, and Tilli Antonelli have contributed to the sports yacht development.
Meanwhile, the SD90/s is an 81-foot (27.4-meter) model focused on sustainability. It completes Sanlorenzo’s existing SD range, which already includes the SD96 and SD118 models.
Main innovations brought by the new model include hybrid propulsion, an optimized hull design, and the sustainability-focused approach that saw designers carefully choosing onboard materials. As such, the SD90/s comes with paneling made from recycled paper on the lower deck. Recycled glass is used on the aft to create a translucent filter.
The vessel reaches between 6 and 10 knots (6.9-10.5 mph/ 11-18.5 kph) in “zero-emissions” electric-motor mode, and up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31.4 kph) when using its diesel engines.
This model is the fruit of a successful collaboration between designers from Zuccon International, Patricia Urquiola, and Philippe Briand, who worked on the yacht’s efficient design.
Venice Boat Show, or Salone Nautico Venezia, is a nine-day event that is at its third edition this year. It’s held at the Arsenale di Venezia in the historic Italian city from May 28 until Sunday, June 5, 2022.
