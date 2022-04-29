Belgian Millionaire’s Award-Winning Luxury Yacht Is His Favorite “Business Tool”

You never know what you can find on the luxury yacht charter market, from boats with a troubled past to ones that used to be a celebrity’s floating vacation home. Seven Sins seems to have all the advantages – it’s not just exquisite, but also a young yacht, an award-winner, and a family boat that’s been well maintained by its current owner, who is also the original one.
Belgian millionaire Hugo Verlinden, founder of one of the most important insurance brokerage companies in the country, witnessed how the superyacht trend grew over the decades. He told Superyacht Life that his love of water first got him into building swimming pools, then a trip to the South of France introduced him to the fascinating world of luxury yachts. Like other millionaires, he worked his way up to the 171-foot (52 meters) Seven Sins, built by the prestigious Sanlorenzo.
“You cannot compare the yachting we did when we were younger and the yachting we do now. It’s another world,” Verlinden said, adding that he found it to be a great tool for business, helping him to network and bond like no other type of activity. The Belgian businessman is onboard Seven Sins as often as he can, with his extended family and his friends. When he isn’t, this gorgeous vessel with Italian DNA can be chartered for $285,000 per week, according to Black Orange Yachts.
It’s no surprise that Seven Sins won the 2018 World Superyacht Award. The main characteristic of its sophisticated design is the extensive use of floor-to-ceiling windows, for maximum luminosity. The generous glass-bottomed pool was features counterflow currents, a Jacuzzi function, and designer lights. Another impressive feature is the drive-in tender bay for seamless transfers on/off shore, in addition to an alluring selection of water toys.
Seven Sins can sleep up to guests, but many more can enjoy the numerous indoor and outdoor lounging areas on board. The luxurious master suite includes a private office, a whirlpool bathtub, and a premium entertainment system.
In terms of performance, Seven Sins doesn’t boast a spectacular range, but it’s more than enough for extended vacations in typical luxurious vacation destinations. The Belgian millionaire intends to make the most out of it for years to come, as the best way to spend quality time with his loved ones.
