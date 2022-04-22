Sanlorenzo's Iconic Yacht Models to Make Waves at the Palma International Boat Show

The Palma International Boat Show, the inaugural event of the Mediterranean yachting season, is taking place next week, between April 28th and May 1st. Boat enthusiasts will once again gather to admire the world's most stunning vessels, including Sanlorenzo's SX76 crossover and its asymmetrical SL90A.
The Italian yacht builder will participate in the upcoming Palma International Boat Show with two yacht models that combine performance with comfort. Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the SX76.
The vessel measures 23,7 meters (78 ft) in length and incorporates the total family feeling of the SX crossover line. Designed to offer an extended yachting experience, it balances the features of a classic motor yacht with explorer capabilities.
With the wheelhouse placed on the flybridge, the SX76 features a spacious main deck that can function as a single, large area for socializing. The design focuses on creating a seamless indoor-outdoor area that can be enjoyed by the guests and the owners.
The other vessel that will make waves at the Palma International Boat Show is just as impressive. As the name suggests, the SL90A is a model with an innovative layout. The design of the 27-meter (89-ft) yacht only retains the starboard side, eliminating the port side.
Just like the SX76, the asymmetric vessel focuses on great interior volumes and spaces that are filled with natural light. Full-height lateral windows offer passengers stunning views on the port side. Not only that, but they make the interior seamlessly blend with the exterior into one single space.
The asymmetrical configuration makes it possible to place the owner's stateroom on the main deck, closer to the saloon – a feature that's usually seen in larger yachts. The owner's cabin also offers exclusive access to the bow area. Other notable features are the fly and bow spaces, which are connected by a large sundeck where guests can relax.
