Sanlorenzo’s Crossover SX88 Yacht to Make Waves at the Dubai International Boat Show

The Dubai International Boat Show is right around the corner. Between March 9th and March 13th, boating enthusiasts will have the chance to feast their eyes on some of the most stunning vessels, including Sanlorenzo's iconic crossover SX88 yacht.
The SX crossover series, which comprises the SX76, SX88, and SX112 models, was created to satisfy the demands of a rapidly evolving market. The SX88 represents the fusion between the traditional motor yacht with a flybridge and an explorer vessel.
It measures 27 meters (88 ft) in length, combining both styling and functionality in a single package. It features a wide beach area astern that can accommodate large water toys. Its 75-sq-meter (807-sq-ft) lounge will be overlooking the sea in the heart of New Dubai this week, allowing onlookers to fully check out the model.
Characteristic to the crossover SX88 are the open, airy spaces and the large glass surfaces that make the exterior blend with the interior, creating a seamless connection. This also allows natural light to bathe the indoor areas. This vessel's interior and exterior spaces were maximized to offer the ultimate comfort.
Just like you'd see on a much larger yacht, the wheelhouse is located on the flying bridge and can be closed laterally via up-and-down windows for more privacy. The whole aft part of the bridge can also be enclosed with strataglass panels or mechanized rigid closure.
This layout offered Sanlorenzo the possibility to turn the area ahead of the saloon into a versatile open space that can serve as the owner's suite. Up to eight guests and a crew of three can be accommodated onboard. The coplanar deck allowed the whole area from the stern to the bow to become an open loft.
In terms of performance, the SX88 can navigate at a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph/ 42.5 kph) when powered by three IPS 1050 Volvo engines.
