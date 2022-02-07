Sanlorenzo to Display Its Stunning SL106 Asymmetric Yacht at the Miami Yacht Show

If you want to feast your eyes on the world's most impressive luxury yachts, the upcoming Miami Yacht Show is the place to be. Among hundreds of vessels that will greet downtown Miami, Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo will present five models of its iconic yacht fleet, including the recently-launched asymmetrical yacht SL106A.
Launched at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year, the SL106A mirrors a concept that the Italian builder has constantly been improving since 2018, when it introduced its first asymmetric yacht. Now, visitors will have the opportunity to see this impressive model once again at the Miami Yacht Show before it gets delivered to its owner.
Although its asymmetric configuration alone makes the SL106A stand out, its design also focuses on maximizing the available space. Measuring 32.28 meters (106-ft) in length, the yacht features a large main deck that includes a dining area on one side and lounge space on the other.
The SL106A reconsiders the classic layout of a yacht, adding around 10 sq meters (108 sq ft) to the surface, ultimately extending the interior space where up to 10 guests and a crew of five can be accommodated. The lower deck includes a bigger saloon area and a larger engine room as well.
The yacht's main features include a folding terrace, along with a generous garage for water toys and a large sunbathing platform where passengers can find the ultimate relaxation.
But the SL106A will not come alone. Sanlorenzo's SD semi-displacement range of yachts, represented by the 28-meter (92-ft) SD96 model, will also tag along. This modular vessel, much like its asymmetric larger sister, makes the most out of its interior spaces.
In total, five impressive models, including the recently-launched SL106A, the SL78, the SL86, the elegant SD96, and the SX crossover line, will be on display at the Miami Yacht Show. Those who want to get up-close and personal with these luxury yachts can do so at the much-awaited nautical event that is set to take place next week, between 16th and 22nd February.
