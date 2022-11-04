6,000-HP Configurable Yacht Is Perfect for Long Family Cruises, Doubles as Luxury Day Boat

There’s a good chance all this recent talk of rich Russians’ seized yachts got most of you thinking about how it’d be to take your entire family out for a vacation at sea, to enjoy this planet in ways most of us don’t get to. All you need to know is that there’s incredibly vast offering of such vessels out there, and in the coming months, we’ll try to talk about as many of them as possible.
We’ll kick off our coverage of available yachts and designs from the most important companies out there with the AB 80, a creation of an Italian crew called AB Yachts. It’s one of just four ships presently listed in their portfolio, designed for “those who love the thrills of performance combined with the pleasures of life on board.”
With the hull and superstructure made of composite, the AB 80 is 25.2 meters long (close to 83 feet) and has a beam of 6.5 meters (over 21 feet). It displaces 75 tons at full capacity and has a range of 500 nautical miles (575 miles/925 km).
The yacht is powered by three MAN engines that develop a combined 6,000 horsepower, spat out through two steerable waterjets and a central booster. With them running at full throttle, the ship can reach a top speed of 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph), but it feels most comfortable at 49 knots (56 mph/90 kph). These numbers make the AB 80 the perfect luxury day boat.
For those planning to take long cruises in the thing, AB offers multiple configurations, including an open-roof version in the lounge, that should allow for “dining under the stars.” A sundeck is also present, as are a variety of other public spaces, but also private areas. The yacht has a capacity of eight guests in three cabins and two crew in a single.
There is no mention of how much the AB 80 could cost, partly because as with most things in this industry customization will significantly affect the price, and partly because such is the way of things in the yachting world.
With the hull and superstructure made of composite, the AB 80 is 25.2 meters long (close to 83 feet) and has a beam of 6.5 meters (over 21 feet). It displaces 75 tons at full capacity and has a range of 500 nautical miles (575 miles/925 km).
The yacht is powered by three MAN engines that develop a combined 6,000 horsepower, spat out through two steerable waterjets and a central booster. With them running at full throttle, the ship can reach a top speed of 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph), but it feels most comfortable at 49 knots (56 mph/90 kph). These numbers make the AB 80 the perfect luxury day boat.
For those planning to take long cruises in the thing, AB offers multiple configurations, including an open-roof version in the lounge, that should allow for “dining under the stars.” A sundeck is also present, as are a variety of other public spaces, but also private areas. The yacht has a capacity of eight guests in three cabins and two crew in a single.
There is no mention of how much the AB 80 could cost, partly because as with most things in this industry customization will significantly affect the price, and partly because such is the way of things in the yachting world.