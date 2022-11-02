Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Fresh Sporty Superyacht Flaunts a Unique Open-Space Deck

Every year, as soon as the summer season begins, celebrities start sharing their fabulous experiences onboard personal or chartered yachts. These are typically some of the most expensive and opulent pleasure craft available. Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was no exception, and he seemed to have plenty of fun onboard his brand-new superyacht. Luckily for those who can afford it, this amazing luxury toy can also be chartered.
The multimillionaire athlete took delivery of the fresh Benetti yacht named Unknown earlier this year, according to Boat International. A sporty 113-footer (34.6 meters), Unknown is only the second hull in the Italian builder’s new 34M Oasis series.
As its name suggests, what makes this series special is a unique concept called the Oasis Deck. Basically, an entire deck was designed as a vast open-space area, from the main salon all the way to the sea. The result is a truly amazing connection with the outdoors. Even from the salon, guests get unobstructed views. From there, they can move on to a sophisticated sunbathing and lounging area, and the beach club with direct access to the water.
Designed to become a floating private oasis at sea, this special deck also seamlessly integrates an infinity pool that’s very close to the water. Special “opening wings” help protect the deck from the waves, without limiting the open-space experience.
Designed by the acclaimed RWD studio, the Unknown also boasts a generous sky lounge that doubles as a cinema, and five staterooms that can accommodate up to ten guests. Perfect for relaxing vacations, this luxury yacht calmly cruises at just 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), with a range of 2,700 nautical miles (3,107 miles/5,000 km).
There’s no official information on how much Ibrahimovic spent on this new luxury toy, but it costs around $150,000 to enjoy it for a week, according to Bluewater Yachting.
As its name suggests, what makes this series special is a unique concept called the Oasis Deck. Basically, an entire deck was designed as a vast open-space area, from the main salon all the way to the sea. The result is a truly amazing connection with the outdoors. Even from the salon, guests get unobstructed views. From there, they can move on to a sophisticated sunbathing and lounging area, and the beach club with direct access to the water.
Designed to become a floating private oasis at sea, this special deck also seamlessly integrates an infinity pool that’s very close to the water. Special “opening wings” help protect the deck from the waves, without limiting the open-space experience.
Designed by the acclaimed RWD studio, the Unknown also boasts a generous sky lounge that doubles as a cinema, and five staterooms that can accommodate up to ten guests. Perfect for relaxing vacations, this luxury yacht calmly cruises at just 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), with a range of 2,700 nautical miles (3,107 miles/5,000 km).
There’s no official information on how much Ibrahimovic spent on this new luxury toy, but it costs around $150,000 to enjoy it for a week, according to Bluewater Yachting.