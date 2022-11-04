Lucid Air Pure and Touring Introduction Set for November 15, Will Hit LA Show Afterward

The Newark, California-based EV company, which strives to hit Tesla where it hurts, promises a lot of novelties for the online global premiere dubbed ‘In the Air and Beyond – A Lucid Launch Event.’
They will have new models ready for this big launch, aiming to round out the full Air lineup. But the company also promises the latest Air Sapphire updates, some hints about the upcoming Lucid business and future model introductions, plus novelties regarding “Lucid’s next force of nature,” the Project Gravity SUV.
The entire Air family is scheduled for an appearance at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills, with the Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring appearing alongside the Air Grand Touring, 1,050-hp Grand Touring Performance, and the “ultra-high-performance” Air Sapphire for the very first time. The company’s online global launch event will be held on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST. Even better, later that same day, the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills also schedules the first Air Touring delivery.
Afterward, the Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring will also make their second public debut on November 17 because Lucid sponsors CDN’s LA Design Night on Thursday, during AutoMobility LA. That would be the automotive and technology sector’s common event that precedes the traditional Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled to commence the very next day (November 18-27). But what are Lucid Air Pure and Touring?
The former has an $87,400 starting price and is dubbed as the “elemental Lucid Air, distinguished by its metal roof and Mojave PurLux interior.” The exact technical specifications will be revealed at the launch event, but we already know it has a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration.
Meanwhile, the latter Lucid Air Touring, with an MSRP of $107,400, is labeled as “the quintessential Air, featuring a fine balance of performance, luxury, design, and space.” Options include the bespoke Glass Canopy, as well as the “DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system.”
