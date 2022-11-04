Lucid Air Pure and Touring Introduction Set for November 15, Will Hit LA Show Afterward

More on this:

1 Lucid Air Recalled Over Front Tow Eye Bracket That May Detach During Towing

2 EVs With Thin Paint, 12V Battery Problems, Trim Issues? They're From Lucid, Not Tesla

3 One of the First Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Looking for a New Owner, Sells With No Reserve

4 Lucid Teases Affordable Air Pure in Labor Day Weekend Tweet, Deliveries to Start This Year

5 Lucid Air Sapphire Is a $249,000 Lesson on EV Performance and Press Embargoes