Lucid Air Recalled Over Front Tow Eye Bracket That May Detach During Towing

More on this:

1 EVs With Thin Paint, 12V Battery Problems, Trim Issues? They're From Lucid, Not Tesla

2 One of the First Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Looking for a New Owner, Sells With No Reserve

3 Lucid's Manufacturing Issues May Get Worse With Vice President Leaving the Company

4 Lucid Teases Affordable Air Pure in Labor Day Weekend Tweet, Deliveries to Start This Year

5 Tesla Rear Motor Starts Fire in the U.S., Owner With Most Mileage Says They Are Not Good