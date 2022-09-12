One of the First Lucid Air Grand Touring Is Looking for a New Owner, Sells With No Reserve

Lucid is experiencing its own version of “production hell,” with the 2022 production forecast slashed in half. This means long delays for people who ordered the long-range electric sedan and profit opportunities for those who already took delivery.
Lucid Air impressed everyone with its 520-mile range, which makes it the leader of the EV pack in this regard. It also has jaw-dropping fit-and-finish, especially considering it is the first product of a new company. For all its qualities, the Lucid Air has one big flaw: it’s almost impossible to buy. If you place an order now, you’ll likely have to wait more than a year until Lucid builds your order. But there’s a workaround.
If you have money to spare, you could find a pre-owned example for sale. This could come with a steep premium over the MSRP, but depending on your luck, your mileage may vary. Most examples we’ve seen until now selling on auction sites were the expensive Dream Edition, selling for $170,000 to $200,000.
In April, Lucid started the production of the more affordable Air Grand Touring with an MSRP of $140,500. With all the production glitches, very few units have been delivered so far, affecting the pre-owned offer on the market. Luckily, we’ve found one Air Grand Touring selling on Bring a Trailer with only 200 miles (322 km) on the odometer. It’s a no-reserve sale, but we don’t expect to sell cheap, especially as one bidder already declared that the Air will surely join his car collection.
There’s nothing special about this Air Grand Touring other than being immediately available to the highest bidder at the end of the auction. This means it has a dual-motor setup with a total of 819 hp (611 kW) for an all-wheel-drive experience. It goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds and promises a range of 469 mi (755 km) with the supplied 21-inch wheels.
The listing started a bidding war of sorts, but in a strange way. The first 10 bids barely budged the price to $10,000 until the determined gentleman we were talking about earlier placed a firm $100,996 offer. If you wonder, the 996 stands for his Porsche 911 GT3 already in his garage. If you think this guy is funny, you should see the request for a cold start video.
Anyway, the strangest part when reading the comments section on Bring a Trailer is seeing how many people got EVs wrong. Some complained about the long time needed to charge the Lucid Air on a house plug (after all, it has a monster 118 kWh battery). They had never heard of fast chargers and still consider that EVs need to refuel from empty to full like an ICE. And, of course, they’re expensive as hell, which we agree with.
