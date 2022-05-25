Lucid Air Breaks World Hypermiling Record for Production EVs: 687.4 Miles (1,106 Km)

Lucid impressed the world with the first electric car capable of running more than 500 miles on a full charge. To be more specific, it can have 520 miles of range according to the EPA cycle. The guys from the YouTube channel The Kilowatts thought they could drive it for more than that with hypermiling techniques. What they achieved was a new world record for production EVs on public roads: 687.4 miles (1,106 kilometers).

72 photos