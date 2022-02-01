Lucid Air Dream Edition Is Sold Out but eBay Has Your Back, if You Have the Dough

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is a limited run of the first electric sedan Lucid produces, with only 520 units available to celebrate the 520 miles EPA range of the car. Despite the steep price of $163,000, all of them found buyers so you can no longer get one from Lucid. Luckily, if Lucid’s sedan is your thing and you can’t wait for the regular Grand Touring version, you can still get a Dream Edition on eBay, if you’re willing to pay the price.
Lucid is the latest to challenge Tesla’s position as the leader of the EV market, and as far as we know, the Lucid Air sedan is a fine car with genuine qualities to take on the Model S. Starting last October, Lucid began to deliver the Air sedan in the most exclusive Dream Edition to the lucky 520 owners.
Currently, only 300 orders have been fulfilled, although the limited edition run was sold out. It will probably take time for Lucid to build the remaining 220 units. Until Lucid releases the regular Grand Touring version to the market you have no other chance to get the Air unless you turn to eBay for a used Dream Edition.
At the time of writing, four examples of the Lucid Air sedan are on sale on eBay, with more probably to come, as people want to monetize on their investment. The prices start a lot higher than their current owners paid when they bought the cars, with the cheapest valued at $206,000, and the most expensive at $239,000. Needless to say, the listings are of high interest, with dozens of eBay users watching the sales.
All the cars on eBay are in Performance trim, with the cheapest of them being a Eureka Gold paint finish with Santa Monica Interior and 21-inch Aero wheels. This has only 160 miles on the odometer, so it’s just as good as new.
The next one comes with 675 miles for $210,000, although the owner still drives it regularly and the odometer can only go in one direction. The oldest of the lot is unit #34, at $225,000, while the most expensive (#240) has only 17 miles and its owner promises to keep it untouched in an enclosed garage until the buyer drives it off.
Although the Dream Edition also includes the Range trim (this one is priced at the same $163,000), no such configuration has been spotted, so we guess Lucid still has to produce any. This begs the question when will Lucid deliver the first regular Grand Touring trims, priced at a more (kind of) affordable $133,000.
