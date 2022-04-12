Lucid Starts Selling Air Grand Touring, Promises Air Grand Touring Performance for June

Anyone willing to buy a Lucid Air Dream Edition will have to wait for current ones to reach the used car market: they are sold out. The good news is that Lucid started delivering the Air Grand Touring and promised the Air Grand Touring Performance would arrive in June.
The Air Grand Touring costs $139,000 and offers 819 hp (611 kW), a bit more than the 800 hp (597 kW) Lucid estimated it would have. Despite being an AWD vehicle with a motor in each axle, it manages to deliver an impressive range of 516 miles (830 kilometers) when equipped with 19-inch wheels. That number drops to 469 mi (755 km) with 21-in wheels, which shows the impact tires can have on the range of electric vehicles.
Being that efficient, you’d probably imagine this electric sedan is not that fast. Although it is slower than the Air Grand Touring Performance, it goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds. The more powerful version does the same in 2.6 s, thanks to 1,050 hp. Lucid claims it is the most potent EV currently for sale in the U.S.
The extra ponies and some other details make the Air Grand Touring Performance cost $179,000 in the U.S. and $242,000 in Canada. That’s a steep price difference. Peter Rawlinson said that it fits a strong demand for higher-performance versions of the electric sedan.
Although the wait for June is not that long, the Lucid CEO’s tip suggests that the Performance derivative should have arrived earlier than the Air Grand Touring. It may also be the case that people are just willing to buy whatever is currently available, and Lucid is rightfully offering the more expensive derivatives (with their juicier profit margins) before the more affordable ones.
When production reaches a faster pace, Lucid may be able to offer the Lucid Pure, which Rawlinson said is his favorite. It will start at $77,400, and it can be reserved right now at the company’s website with a $300 deposit.
Being that efficient, you’d probably imagine this electric sedan is not that fast. Although it is slower than the Air Grand Touring Performance, it goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds. The more powerful version does the same in 2.6 s, thanks to 1,050 hp. Lucid claims it is the most potent EV currently for sale in the U.S.
The extra ponies and some other details make the Air Grand Touring Performance cost $179,000 in the U.S. and $242,000 in Canada. That’s a steep price difference. Peter Rawlinson said that it fits a strong demand for higher-performance versions of the electric sedan.
Although the wait for June is not that long, the Lucid CEO’s tip suggests that the Performance derivative should have arrived earlier than the Air Grand Touring. It may also be the case that people are just willing to buy whatever is currently available, and Lucid is rightfully offering the more expensive derivatives (with their juicier profit margins) before the more affordable ones.
When production reaches a faster pace, Lucid may be able to offer the Lucid Pure, which Rawlinson said is his favorite. It will start at $77,400, and it can be reserved right now at the company’s website with a $300 deposit.