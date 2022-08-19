Lucid Air Sapphire Is a $249,000 Lesson on EV Performance and Press Embargoes

When Lucid shared the name of its top derivative for the Air, we rushed to publish it to be among the first ones to have the information. It was not necessary: nobody talked about it until 1 PM EDT. On the other hand, most websites had all the information and pictures of the new car a few minutes later. That was when Lucid lifted the embargo it imposed to release this info to the websites that agreed with it.
Ironically, the same embargo that allowed these media outlets to have time to prepare their stories was what prevented the Lucid tweet from getting more buzz. Perhaps the company was playing for two crowds: the ones that got the press material in advance and the ones that were not aware of it. We’ll never know. What we can tell our readers now is that the Sapphire is even more expensive than we could anticipate: it starts at $249,000.
Tesla said it would charge $250,000 for the Founders Edition of the second-generation Roadster. It even asked for $50,000 in refundable down payment. A similar price tag is not the only thing these cars have in common.
Lucid promises the Air Sapphire has a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) time below 2 seconds and a “standing quarter mile in under 9 seconds.” Tesla said the Roadster would do the same, only with a much lighter car. However, there is a crucial difference between the Air Sapphire and the new Roadster: the former will be for sale on August 23; the latter is still just a prototype. Tesla first presented it on November 16, 2017, at the same event where the Semi was introduced.
In fact, the EV maker also pledged the Model S Plaid would deliver equivalent numbers, but the truth is that it only achieved them with the rollout method. Lucid mocked Tesla by stating the Air Sapphire does what it promises with “no extra-cost equipment upgrades or protracted preconditioning routines.”
One thing that may disappoint those expecting incredible power is that it does not deliver 1,400 hp: Lucid gave it “only” 1,200 hp, which is still enough for a top speed above 200 mph (320 kph). To get there, the EV maker developed a new two-motor drive unit that we are sure to learn more about in the future. Lucid is famous for liking to explain its engineering achievements.
The concern Edmunds expressed with the small tires in the Lucid Air Dream Edition seems to be solved with the Sapphire. It uses specially-developed Michelin PS4S tires. They are 265/35 R20 at the front and 295/30 R21 in the rear. Inside the large wheels, “massive carbon ceramic disc brakes come as standard.” That also teases Tesla: the Model S Plaid is also notorious for losing braking power quickly, which has already led to some accidents with the EV.
Tesla said it would charge $250,000 for the Founders Edition of the second-generation Roadster. It even asked for $50,000 in refundable down payment. A similar price tag is not the only thing these cars have in common.
Lucid promises the Air Sapphire has a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) time below 2 seconds and a “standing quarter mile in under 9 seconds.” Tesla said the Roadster would do the same, only with a much lighter car. However, there is a crucial difference between the Air Sapphire and the new Roadster: the former will be for sale on August 23; the latter is still just a prototype. Tesla first presented it on November 16, 2017, at the same event where the Semi was introduced.
In fact, the EV maker also pledged the Model S Plaid would deliver equivalent numbers, but the truth is that it only achieved them with the rollout method. Lucid mocked Tesla by stating the Air Sapphire does what it promises with “no extra-cost equipment upgrades or protracted preconditioning routines.”
One thing that may disappoint those expecting incredible power is that it does not deliver 1,400 hp: Lucid gave it “only” 1,200 hp, which is still enough for a top speed above 200 mph (320 kph). To get there, the EV maker developed a new two-motor drive unit that we are sure to learn more about in the future. Lucid is famous for liking to explain its engineering achievements.
The concern Edmunds expressed with the small tires in the Lucid Air Dream Edition seems to be solved with the Sapphire. It uses specially-developed Michelin PS4S tires. They are 265/35 R20 at the front and 295/30 R21 in the rear. Inside the large wheels, “massive carbon ceramic disc brakes come as standard.” That also teases Tesla: the Model S Plaid is also notorious for losing braking power quickly, which has already led to some accidents with the EV.