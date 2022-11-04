Portugal May Get Europe’s Largest Lithium-Ion Cell Factory With CALB

When we talk about battery manufacturers, we usually mention CATL, LG Energy Solution, BYD, Panasonic, SK Innovation, and Samsung. You probably have never heard about China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology – CALB, for short. However, this company is the seventh largest in the world, beating SVolt and Gotion. Portugal may get its first cell factory thanks to CALB, but that is not set in stone yet.

7 photos