StoreDot Claims Solid-State Cells Will Take Ten Years to Be Ready, But Will They?

On November 4, 2021, SES set fire to the discussions involving solid-state cells when it said it gave up on doing them because they were not feasible. QuantumScape keeps saying it will mass-produce one by 2024 or 2025. Toyota and Nissan are a bit more conservative: 2028. StoreDot believes they will not be around in less than ten years.
The Israeli company developed a cell it calls either extreme fast charge (XFC) or 100in5, meaning it recovers 100 miles of range in only five minutes of fast charging. According to StoreDot, they will be ready in 2024 – about the same time QuantumScape should be selling its solid-state cell if everything goes according to the plan.
Compared to the SES speech, the main difference is that StoreDot believes solid-state cells are feasible. So much so that it is developing one that it calls 100in2. As you probably guessed, it means this battery will recover 100 miles of range in only two minutes. Too bad it will only be available by 2032, or eight years after QuantumScape starts selling its solution.
Doron Myersdorf talked about these deadlines when he asked “leading battery developers” to “give global automotive manufacturers a realistic and hype-free roadmap for the introduction of extreme fast-charging battery technologies.” Like SES, he believes semi-solid-state cells are a safer bet. StoreDot should offer its 100in3 solution – yes, 100 miles in 3 minutes – by 2028.
If StoreDot’s competitors can achieve their promises, it will not be the market that is not able to offer a solid-state battery in less than ten years: it will be StoreDot. That will force it to sell its XFC cells for a lower price than the solid-state batteries from anyone, particularly from QuantumScape. That is also a danger for SES and its semi-solid-state lithium metal cell: their only selling point will be a more affordable product. At this point, StoreDot’s warning looks more like a defensive move than an accurate prophecy. We’ll only know which one of these two options it really is by 2025.
