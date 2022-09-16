ONE Gemini Architecture Will Use Anode-Free Cells to Reach 600 Miles of Range

After Mujeeb Ijaz said that “we should be worried about the foundation of NCM/NCA,” his company started clarifying what he really meant. The Our Next Energy (ONE) founder later disclosed that its Gemini architecture would be hybrid, with LFP cells and NMC cells with more manganese. This is not the only difference they have compared to normal NMC cells: they are also anode-free and have an energy density of 1,007 Wh/l.

6 photos