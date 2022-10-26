Lucid Launches a Series of Accessories for the Lucid Air, Including Its First Home Charger

The company behind the Lucid Air EV just launched multiple accessories to complement the vehicle and they are both practical and stylish.
Compatible with all Lucid Air configurations, the accessories unveiled by Lucid Motors are a home charging system, a rooftop cargo capsule, some sleek aluminum crossbars, and all-weather floor mats.
The Lucid Connected Home Charging Station is the first at-home charging solution released by the manufacturer and claims to add 80 miles (128 km) of range in one hour of charging (at 80 Amps, 240 Volts), delivering 19.2 kW of electrical power.
Designed to be wall-mounted either indoors or outdoors, the charger connects to the car via a light, thin, 24 ft (7.3 m) long cable. The home charger is Wi-Fi enabled to be able to receive over-the-air updates and is equipped with hardware for bi-directional electrical power, although additional equipment is required.
Moving on to the bespoke Lucid Air Cargo Capsule, it boasts an aerodynamic design meant to help maximize range and boost the cargo-carrying capacity of the Lucid Air by 33 percent. It offers 325L (11.4 cu. ft.) of cargo space, is only available in black, and can be opened from each side.
The Lucid Air Crossbars are made of aluminum and are rated for up to 165 lb (approximately 75 kg). They are compatible with multiple Yakima mounts, including those for bikes, kayaks, and surfboards.
Finally, Lucid’s All-Weather Mats come in four colors: Black, Saddle, Graphite, and Ceramic. They are available as a three-piece set.
The home charger is priced at $1,200, the cargo capsule at $2,000, the crossbars at $500, while the all-weather mats will cost you $250 per set.
All the aforementioned accessories can be pre-ordered now and are expected to ship by the end of this year, with the exception of the Air Cargo Capsule, which is going to be available just in early 2023.
