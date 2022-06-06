Lucid Now Offers Three Years of Unlimited Free Charging, There's a Tiny Catch

The time is now for Lucid. The manufacturer is trying to get as many orders as possible by offering an attractive incentive. New customers will enjoy three years of unlimited free charging with Electrify America. As per usual, there’s something you should know before getting excited and jumping at the opportunity.
Lucid Motors announced that customers who will place an order for an Air until the end of this month will benefit from a partnership already concluded with Electrify America. Paying for a reservation until the 30th of June 2022 will land new buyers three years of “filling up” without any charge anywhere in the United States.
The charging network has close to 800 public stations available. This amount to almost 3,500 individual chargers that are mostly 150 kW. The 350 kW (the very fast charging ones) that can be used by vehicles with 800 V architectures are still not that common across the country. But they're being built!
The complimentary charging will be available for any Air model. Lucid also pays for a 10-minute grace period that begins after the car has completely charged itself.
New customers must know that the three years of free charging begin when the enrollment in the Lucid app is completed. There’s also a tiny catch that says you can’t just take complete advantage of the network. Lucid says Air owners will have to remain in the “reasonable personal use” parameter during the entire three-year period. What this means exactly is undisclosed yet. Customers will most probably have to read the fine print to avoid extra charges.
Any Lucid Air model can add 300 mi (482 km) in just 22 minutes when connected to a 350-kW station. A charging plan must also be selected, even if plugging in and waiting for the battery to replenish is free for 36 months.
Prices for the Lucid Air start from $87,400 and can reach $154,000. Placing a reservation right now will cost you $300 for the Pure trim or $1,000 for the Touring and Grand Touring models.
Lucid Air Pure comes with 406 mi (653 km) of range and 480 HP (473 bhp), while the top trim called Grand Touring packs 516 mi (830 km) of range and 1,050 HP (1,035 bhp).
