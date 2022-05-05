Lucid Will Raise Prices for the Air But Not For Those Still Reserved in May

Wise men say that you can learn by experience – which can be painful – or through the experience of others. Lucid proved it assimilated the lessons from Rivian’s bad take and picked the second choice after announcing a price hike for the Air. All pre-orders made starting in June will face increases of up to 12%. Previous ones will keep current prices.
The announcement was made at Lucid’s Q1 2022 earning call. Apart from pleasing the customers who reserved an Air until now, the EV maker also created a window of opportunity for those who wanted to buy the electric sedan but were unsure when to do that. If that happens until the end of the month, they’ll save up to $15,000.
This is how much more Lucid will charge for the Air Grand Touring, which currently costs $139,000. Those with no rush or no funds to purchase the electric sedan now will pay $154,000. Lucid charges $95,000 for the Air Touring. The $12,400 price increase will make it cost $107,400. Finally, Lucid Pure’s price tag reads $77,400 nowadays. After June, it will be $87,400. The lower the price, the more an early pre-order makes sense.
So far, Lucid already has 30,000 people willing to buy its electric sedan. Production has to increase for all these cars to be delivered. Due to the supply shortage, the company expects to manufacture between 12,000 and 14,000 units in 2022. In the first quarter of 2021, the company delivered only 360 EVs. It is more than it handled to buyers in Q4 2021 (its first quarter of operations), but it shows the pace has to accelerate to reach Lucid’s best expectations.
Before this crisis, the company expected to make 20,000 units of the Air this year. With that in mind, anyone reserving their Airs now will have to wait until the end of 2023 to put them in their driveways – and that’s the best-case scenario. In the worst one, Saudi Arabia may demand some of the 100,000 vehicles it said it would buy in ten years.
