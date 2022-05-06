7K-Mile 2003 Ducati 999S Is in Dire Need of Some Sprightly Canyon-Carving Thills

If you can forget that whole “it’s no 916” malarkey for a minute, this thing comes across as a phenomenal machine.
After spending the past year on display, this 2003 Ducati 999S is making its way to auction with just over 7,400 miles (12,000 km) on the clock. The Italian predator carries high-grade Termignoni exhaust plumbing and a grippy pair of Diablo Supercorsa tires from Pirelli around its 17-inch Marchesini wheels.
Borgo Panigale’s two-wheeled panther draws power from a ruthless 998cc Testastretta L-twin, which is connected to a dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. The liquid-cooled DOHC mill comes with eight desmodromic valves, Weber-Marelli fuel injection componentry and a compression ratio of 11.4:1.
When the crank turns at 9,750 revs per minute, this beastly titan is capable of generating as much as 136 hp, while a peak torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be spawned lower down the rpm range. The engine’s oomph can lead to a terrifying top speed of 170 mph (274 kph), and it’ll catapult its bearer past the quarter-mile mark in eleven seconds flat.
A tubular steel trellis frame is responsible for holding everything in place, with its front end sitting on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks. On the other end, suspension duties are carried out by a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage.
Plentiful stopping power is the product of premium Brembo calipers pinching dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs up north and a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor down south. When there’s no fuel inside its 4.1-gallon (15.5-liter) tank, the 999S weighs in at 439 pounds (199 kg).
If you’d like to see this stunner parked in your garage, then be sure to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website a visit before the afternoon of May 8, as that’s when the no-reserve auction will end. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend 6,000 bones on Ducati’s sporty gladiator – a modest sum considering its huge potential as a future collector’s item!
