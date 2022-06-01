Lucid May Be Developing Its Competitor to the BMW i4 and NIO ET5

Lucid released a document in February 2021 called Lucid Investor Deck. In it, the company said it planned to present the Gravity SUV in 2023 and “future products” in 2025. Among these new vehicles are “planned sedans,” “planed SUVs,” and “other planned vehicles.” Taylor Ogan may have photographed the first one at Lucid’s headquarters in Newark, California.
Ogan is the CEO of Snow Bull Capital, and he often shares interesting tweets about the automotive industry. On May 31, he posted a picture of a disguised vehicle on Twitter. According to him, it was clearly not an Air prototype. In fact, Ogan said that it seems to have a shorter wheelbase, a droopier grille, and smaller air intakes.
For any vehicle to be put for sale by 2025, development has to start right now. Some companies have managed to create cars in 18 months, such as Fiat did with the second-generation Fiat Bravo – also known as Type 198. However, totally new vehicles usually demand around three years from their first sketches until they are ready for SoP (start of production).
Although it may seem early for Lucid to have a prototype of a smaller sedan than the Air, the company may have started to conceive it long ago. Another possibility is that Ogan photographed a mule built with many Air pieces. Lucid will build both vehicles over the LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform). The scalable architecture will allow the company to make them for different market segments.
What holds Lucid back right now has nothing to do with its ability to create a new car: it relates to its production capacity. The Air and the Gravity will help the company scale up production and expand AMP-1 (Advanced Manufacturing Plant) in Casa Grande, Arizona. A smaller vehicle may also be a good option for AMP-2, in Saudi Arabia.
The company also has to multiply its Lucid Studios and Service Centers not to make the same mistake Tesla did when it launched a high-volume vehicle without the necessary infrastructure to service it. Model 3 owners have paid for that mistake until now.
Speaking of the most affordable Tesla, the new Lucid will not compete with it. Peter Rawlinson’s automaker already said it targets companies such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Audi. The only one among them to have an electric sedan is BMW: the i4 in most countries and the Chinese i3. The new Lucid may also challenge the NIO ET5 when it reaches global markets by 2025.
Whether the prototype Ogan photographed is this smaller Lucid sedan or not, rest assured that the company either already started working on it or will do that pretty soon. Newark residents may see it around Lucid’s headquarters. If you happen to be in the area and manage to take more pictures of this mysterious vehicle, please don’t forget to share them with us.
Could this be a smaller Lucid being tested? It looks like a shorter wheel base than an Air, and the grille shape appears droopier and intake looks smaller. $LCID pic.twitter.com/GsgueNsxiA— Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) May 31, 2022