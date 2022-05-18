Lucid Sheds More Light On Its Saudi Arabian Factory: AMP-2 Will Make 155,000 EVs/ Year

Lucid managed to get where it is, thanks to the investments of Saudi Arabia’s PIF (Public Investment Fund). This former Tesla investor made a deal with Lucid in 2018 to invest in the company in exchange for a factory in the country. In February, the company confirmed the plant, and it now made a ceremonial signing event to make that official. We also got more information about AMP-2, or Advanced Manufacturing Plant #2.

