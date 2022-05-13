First European Lucid Studio Officially Opens at Odeonsplatz in Munich

As we warned our reader on May 10, the first Lucid Studio opened its doors on May 13. To be more precise, on a Friday, the 13th, which shows that Peter Rawlinson is not a superstitious man. He was there in Munich – more precisely at Odeonplatz – to invite the first customers to check the Lucid Air in person for the first time.
Lucid will start delivering the Air Dream Edition in the country either in the R (Range) or P (Performance) derivatives, both for €218,000 ($226,960 at the current exchange rate) before incentives for EVs. On the other hand, that price already includes the 19% VAT, destination, and documentation fees.
It could be worse: Dutch customers pay 22% in VAT, raising the vehicle’s price to €222,000 ($230,880) in the Netherlands. In Switzerland, the car will cost CHF199,000 ($198,635), while Norwegian customers will manage to buy it for NOK1.85 million ($188,715). If they are quick, mind you.
The Lucid Air Dream Edition still is a special series limited to 520 cars. Rawlinson apparently reserved some of them for the European market and will allow buyers in these four countries to upgrade their current reservations to get the Dream Edition while they are still available.
Lucid stated it plans to expand its studios starting in 2023. Apart from the countries we have already mentioned, it currently accepts reservations from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Monaco, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. That is a pretty good indication of the next ones in line for Lucid Studios.
The pre-orders demand a fully refundable fee of €300 ($312) to ensure these customers will be among the first to receive the Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring when they are available in Europe. When Lucid’s Saudi Arabian plant is ready, it will be the one supplying these vehicles to the Old Continent. Before that, they should arrive from the U.S. as soon as production scales up.
In Europe, the estimated range for the Lucid Air will be 900 kilometers (559 miles), something that the WLTP cycle helps to explain. In the U.S., the best number the Air can get is 520 miles. It will be interesting to see what automotive journalists have to say about the electric sedan on European roads.
