Lucid Motors to Launch Lucid Air Edition P/R in Europe, First European Location in Munich

More on this:

1 The Lucid Air Dream Edition That Burned to a Crisp on Its Trailer Didn’t Cause the Fire

2 Lucid Will Raise Prices for the Air But Not For Those Still Reserved in May

3 Lucid Found a Serious Buyer, It Might Sell Them Up to 100,000 EVs

4 Lucid Air Review by Edmunds Gets Us More Concerned than Excited About the EV

5 Lucid Starts Selling Air Grand Touring, Promises Air Grand Touring Performance for June