Lucid Motors to Launch Lucid Air Edition P/R in Europe, First European Location in Munich

As the 2035 EU ICE ban draws closer, EV manufacturers prepare to take on the open market. Europe, synonymous with luxury car brands, offers the perfect opportunity for luxury EV makers to swap in. And luxury EV brand Lucid Motors is not going to miss that chance. On Tuesday, the California-based luxury manufacturer said it plans to launch luxury EV sedans in Europe.
Lucid Motors, headquartered in California and closely competing with Tesla Motors, announced that it would begin expansion to Europe this year. The luxury EV automaker is looking to expand its global footprint outside the United States as the demand for electric vehicles heightens.
In a statement, Lucid Motors said it plans to launch the Lucid Air Edition P and R sedans in Europe in limited numbers to customers in Germany, Netherland, Switzerland, and Norway by the end of the year, Reuters reported.
According to the statement, the Lucid Air Dream Edition P/R would retail at about €218,000, which would be approximately $230,000.
Last week, the automaker said in a tweet that the expansion for the European market would begin this year, and their clients should stay tuned for country-specific delivery information. The tweet responded to a Twitter user who sought to find out if an image of new Lucid owners were in the United Kingdom.
Earlier on, Peter Rawlinson, Lucid Motors CEO, said the company was looking to reach Europe and the Middle East by the end of 2022 and later on, China in 2023.
Germany seems to be the automaker's most important market since it plans to open its first European location in Munich, on May 13th. The Lucid Air automaker is also looking to open several studio and service centers in the region in 2022.
Like its rivals, Lucid announced it would raise the prices of most of its models from June due to scarcity and the rising cost of raw materials. However, it would still honor reservations before June.
Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information.— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) January 4, 2022
