Lucid Recalls 1,117 Air Vehicles Over Display Wiring Harness Issue

Led by Peter Rawlinson, a gentleman who formerly served as Tesla’s vice president of engineering, Lucid is a relatively young automaker. As expected of a young outfit, the quality control still isn’t up to snuff.
Previously recalled for a snap ring that may fail, the all-electric sedan is facing another callback. On April 28th, the engineering division identified a harness with insufficient clearance to the steering shaft. Obviously enough, Lucid began inspecting and correcting vehicles at the plant on April 29th.
Of the said vehicles, approximately two percent suffered from below-spec clearance. Lucid established a clean point at the plant for vehicles with production dates beginning May 4th, implementing a temporary countermeasure to secure any excess harness length prior to installation.
The Product Safety Working Group was notified of a potential concern with the aforementioned harness in customer vehicles, then promptly convened to review the engineering department’s findings. Not exactly surprising, the safety boffins agreed that harness chafing is possible. The wires in question supply data to the display screens, and in case those wires get damaged, the vehicle would fail to comply with the requirements of a safety standard.
Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101 for control and displays, to be more precise. Although not aware of any failures in the field, the Product Safety Working Group decided to initiate a voluntary recall.
No fewer than 1,117 examples of the Air are listed in the report at the end of this story, vehicles produced between October 22nd last year and May 4th this year. Owners will be notified by first-class mail on June 20th, with instructions to contact Lucid to schedule an inspection. If the technician discovers a harness with below-spec clearance, they will secure it with adequate clearance at no cost whatsoever to the customer. In case of a chafed harness, the said harness will be replaced and properly secured.
The report lists part number P11-J50000-03 for the suspect harness, which is described as the “body control module to instrument cluster controller/driver monitor system ethernet connection.” Its manufacturer is a company from Michigan by the name of Aptiv. Coincidentally, this company is responsible for an issue affecting the 2022 model year Lincoln Aviator plug-in hybrid.
