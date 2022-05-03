Lucid Air Goes Plum Crazy With World's “First Wrap,” Will Mopar EVs Get Jealous?

Lucid Motors is doing great – for the most part, which sometimes includes burnt to crisp Airs on trailers – as it recently struck a deal with government officials for up to 100k EVs. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Just look at the recent deal with the Saudi Arabian Government for up to 100,000 EV sales over a decade or the rather incredible $236 million its CEO pocketed thanks to a massive stock value increase! However, those are things that only happen in the business stratosphere, so perhaps we would be better off kicking the proceeds with a slightly more affordable and mundane aftermarket novelty.
According to John Pudlas, the sales manager at Scottsdale, Arizona-based Echelon Autosports we might be dealing with the “first wrapped Lucid in the world.” Naturally, the paint-to-wrap swap job was performed by the automotive customization shop based on an Air full EV luxury sedan. You know, the battery-powered fruit of an American startup that set its sights on rivaling the breakthrough Tesla Model S.
Now, with this cool-looking purple wrap job, it does not seem ready to set its sight on zero-emission Plaids anymore but rather turns out as an incipient Plum Crazy object of envy for upcoming EV Mopars. Well, maybe Stellantis does not even care about this aftermarket first, now that they have just “robbed” Mercedes and BMW of their Share Now car-sharing joint venture.
On the other hand, as someone quickly noticed, this purple-wrapped Lucid Air could sure use some aftermarket wheels to complete the personalization build. Something that Echelon did not forget to add on their other quirky wrap project we have also embedded second below – a “unicorn” Ford Bronco 4-Door sitting on custom Forgiatos and wrapped with Inozetek’s color-changing vinyl!
Now, let me share a little secret: if I were a Plum Crazy aficionado without having purist Mopar thoughts, I would probably pocket them both…
