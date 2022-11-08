Kia Telluride Unofficially Morphs Into a Rugged Mid-Size Unibody Pickup Truck

Kia and Hyundai are some of the most daring automakers out there, these past few years. And since they are willing to try all sorts of novel approaches to the industry, they are also high-profile (CGI) targets.
Just recently, a fully camouflaged Kia Crew Cab pickup truck made the spy photo debut courtesy of the watchful guard of an online fan club community. And since Kia has promised lots of battery-powered vehicles every year, including pickup trucks to hit the North American niche where it hurts, this might very well be an example of the EV variety.
However, if a posh pickup truck joins the upcoming Kia EV9 electric flagship SUV, doesn’t its ICE-powered counterpart, the ultra-popular Telluride, deserve the same honor? Well, at least from across the virtual realm, the answer is yes, and with twists. So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Kia pickup truck - in CGI, and with ICE attire.
The Telluride relationship is revealed from the very first digital slide, where the original SUV and the potentially wishful-thinking Kia pickup truck are put side-by-side. Most of the styling cues are shared, though we can also notice a bit more sculpted body for the hypothetical mid-size unibody pickup truck – plus are those ZR2 badges on the top part of the front fender?
Anyway, the pixel master had to source the base pickup truck template from somewhere, and it might as well be the rugged Chevy Colorado ZR2. Albeit, on this occasion, the imagined Kia Telluride pickup truck does strike a balance between a posh adventurer and the daily workhorse – perhaps signaling its intention to battle the only other mid-size unibody representative currently on the North American market, the slow-selling Honda Ridgeline.
