Antonini Navi Collaborates With Sculli Studio on New Full-Custom Expedition Yacht

Antonini Navi, an Italian shipyard that operates in the custom yacht construction field, has announced a new collaboration with La Spezia-based Sculli Studio to build a custom expedition yacht, named XPD88 for now.
The new yacht will be a 28-meter (92-foot) model with an 8.5-meter (28-foot) beam. Built entirely in steel, the XPD88 is meant to be just the first project in a new explorer lineup by Mauro Sculli’s architecture studio. Being a full-custom build, it is designed to meet the owner’s needs and preferences in every detail.
The imposing vessel offers generous volumes and features a tri-deck configuration with a wide selection of lounging spaces throughout. Guests onboard the yacht will be able to enjoy soaking up the sun on sunpads found on the main deck, at the bow, and on the owner’s private terrace.
There is no word on how many guests the expedition vessel will be able to accommodate, but we do know that its owner will benefit from a dedicated deck with an aft-facing master suite. Wraparound windows and a skylight above will provide them with breathtaking views of the surroundings.
There will be well-defined paths for the crew to use so that the guests onboard enjoy their cruising experience in complete privacy.
The XPD88 yacht will be offered with three propulsion solutions, besides the conventional diesel one. Prospective owners will be able to choose a diesel-electric hybrid engine if they care about the environment and the long-term economic benefits this kind of motor offers.
According to the shipyard, XPD88 is designed to offer “the slow cruising experience” and “is an ambitious and atypical project with a strong personality,” as Aldo Manna, partner and sales manager at Sculli Studio, has commented.
“The XPD88 will open up a new market for Antonini Navi, that of metal pleasure boats, which have seen exponential growth in recent years, especially abroad. I am confident this project will be the first of a long series,” Manna added.
