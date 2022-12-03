New Renders of the Bilgin 163 Yacht Showcase Effortless Italian Luxury

Bilgin Yachts is a Turkish shipyard with some impressive projects under its belt, and they have just revealed new interior renders of the second hull in their upcoming Bilgin 163 range.
The 164-foot (49.95m) yacht is built on speculation and will feature a steel hull and aluminum superstructure with a total interior space of 499GT. Its exterior design and naval architecture come courtesy of Unique Yacht Design.
It offers a 20 percent increase in interior space compared to competitors as well as generous exterior living areas with a 69-foot-long (21m) sundeck and 39-foot-long (12m) bridge deck aft. A large beach club is also expected to be present on Bilgin’s upcoming yacht with plenty of features available to keep the guests entertained.
Moving inside, the meticulous work of the Italian design studio Hot Lab can be noticed immediately. With a focus on craftsmanship, the atmosphere is perfectly coherent. It smoothly transitions from the sand-cream, light grey, and off-white color palette to the rich woods and chromed stainless steel elements, creating a refined and balanced aesthetic.
In the main saloon, this is further amplified by generous head heights and a full-height round glass wall that separates the lobby from the main saloon. An abundance of natural light comes through the full-height windows enhancing the feeling of warmth and providing a sense of connection to the water.
But when sunlight is missing, this lavish space completely transforms thanks to a superb chandelier placed above the dining table. Other special features added by the Hot Lab team include a floating staircase and a skylight on the sundeck floor.
According to Enrico Lumini, head of design at Hot Lab, the Bilgin 163 is a “modern, contemporary, elegant vessel with a perfect combination of smooth and edgy surfaces which make it a masculine yet welcoming yacht.”
An emphasis is placed on clean architectural volume and soft lines, which is evident throughout its six cabins, which can host up to 12 guests. All of them are hugely spacious thanks to the 30-foot (9.25m) beam, featuring walk-in wardrobes as well as ensuites and even what seem to be antechambers.
This level of comfort and attention to detail is more than welcome considering that the Bilgin 163 will have explorer capabilities. With a range of around 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 miles / 9,260 km) at its cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 kph) and a draught of just 8.5 feet (2.6m), this yacht will be able to take its guests to any exotic shores.
Twin 1,450 CAT engines, each capable of a power output of 1,081kW (1,450 hp) will propel the Bilgin 163 to a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph / 30.5 kph) despite its 495t displacement.
Due for delivery in 2024, this sublime yacht will serve as a proud achievement of the Turkish shipyard, showcasing what it is capable of, according to chief executive officer Ismail Sengun, who stated, “We foresee a further enhancement in the distinctive signature of Bilgin Yachts. Bilgin 163 is one of our most ambitious projects and a perfect sample of what we can offer to our clients.”
