Miami Millionaire’s Ultra-Modern Superyacht Sold in Record Time

When you’re young and restless, you’re most likely not going to hold on to your shiny toys for too long. And, if you also happen to be a millionaire, those particular toys come with whopping price tags. This great-looking superyacht that was only launched a few years ago was apparently enjoyed by its alleged last owner for a very short time.
It looks like Snow 5 is going to be one of those luxury yachts that change ownership (and, therefore, names) every couple of years. Launched as Lilium, in 2019, by the acclaimed Turkish shipyard Bilgin Yachts, it soon became known as Snow 5, a name that seems to link it to a German-born millionaire residing in Miami. “Snow 5” sounds like a play on words inspired by the alleged owner’s name (Ralph Winter) and the name of his company, W5.
Indeed, this pleasure craft seemed to be the perfect choice for a new-generation entrepreneur, who is both health-conscious and eco-aware. It has nothing in common with classic yachts and their old-school style.
With a naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design, Snow 5 flaunts a highly-glamorous interior created by the builder, Bilgin Yachts.
Although it looks more like a luxury high-rise apartment in New York, Snow 5 was actually inspired by nature. This is reflected in the choice of materials, the light color palette, and the sophisticated “Caviar lights” in silver and gold.
Large enough for up to ten guests, this modern vessel boasts not just one, but two jacuzzis, a beach club that converts into a gym close to the water, plus multiple spots for dining and lounging in the open air.
But its last owner seemed to have enjoyed it for a very short time, as Snow 5 was recently grabbed off the market. The final price was undisclosed, but the last-known asking price added up to $22.49 million. Maybe this time the new owner will hold on to his new toy for longer.
Indeed, this pleasure craft seemed to be the perfect choice for a new-generation entrepreneur, who is both health-conscious and eco-aware. It has nothing in common with classic yachts and their old-school style.
With a naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design, Snow 5 flaunts a highly-glamorous interior created by the builder, Bilgin Yachts.
Although it looks more like a luxury high-rise apartment in New York, Snow 5 was actually inspired by nature. This is reflected in the choice of materials, the light color palette, and the sophisticated “Caviar lights” in silver and gold.
Large enough for up to ten guests, this modern vessel boasts not just one, but two jacuzzis, a beach club that converts into a gym close to the water, plus multiple spots for dining and lounging in the open air.
But its last owner seemed to have enjoyed it for a very short time, as Snow 5 was recently grabbed off the market. The final price was undisclosed, but the last-known asking price added up to $22.49 million. Maybe this time the new owner will hold on to his new toy for longer.