Miami Millionaire Parting With His Exquisite Superyacht After Just a Couple of Years

In some cases, a superyacht almost becomes part of the family, and its owners hold on to it for decades. But not all pleasure craft are so lucky. Some of them change ownership more often than we can keep up with. The bad part about being a “luxury toy” is that a boat like this can easily be dropped for something new and shiny.
You’d be hard-pressed to find an American millionaire that doesn’t include at least one boat and a private jet in his fleet of luxury toys. Recent numbers are showing that the average age of wealthy businessmen who purchase superyachts is also dropping. Ralph Winter could be a good example. The German-born real-estate millionaire based in Miami, “who rarely sports a tie,” is the sheer image of a new generation of health-conscious CEOs.
Winter is allegedly the lucky owner of this ultra-modern 155-foot (47 meters) superyacht. The name sort of gives it away, because it seems to be a play on words, using Winter’s name and part of his company’s name, W5. Snow 5 is a pretty young boat, too.
It was lunched before the pandemic, in 2019, by the reputable Turkish shipyard Bilgin Yachts. The yacht’s initial name was Lilium, which suggests that Winter wasn’t the first owner. This means that he couldn’t have been enjoying this toy for more than a couple of years, since the yacht’s only four years old, and already had a previous owner.
Unlike other yachts that might display a heavy interior that’s “too classic” for some tastes, Snow 5 is all modern, and very glam. It boasts two jacuzzis, one on the upper deck and the other on the sun deck. All the five en-suite cabins are styled using precious natural materials, with features such as integrated lighting in the headboards. The white color palette and sophisticated style are highlighted by something called “Caviar lights” in gold and silver shades, inspired by nature.
In terms of performance, Snow 5 can hit 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) powered by twin MTU engines, and can carry up to 63,800 liters (16,857 gallons) of fuel.
Despite this vessel’s qualities and stunning looks, it seems that its millionaire owner is willing to part with it. But only for the right price - €22.5 million ($22.49 million) according to Northrup & Johnson.
