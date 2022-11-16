Five Boats Destroyed in Massive Fire at Seabrook Harbor & Marine in New Orleans

Five yachts and a building were severely damaged in a fire that broke out at Seabrook Harbor & Marine in New Orleans, on the early morning of November 13.
According to media reports citing eyewitness statements, the blaze started shortly before 5:45 am on Sunday, and although first responders arrived in a matter of minutes, the blaze engulfed and damaged five boats that were moored and stored at the marina.
Superyacht Times reports that three of the yachts involved in the incident were on land, while the other two were docked in the water. Besides the yachts, the fire also destroyed a one-story, wood-framed building. It is believed that one of the vessels destroyed by the flames may be a classic 85-foot (26-meter) wooden boat built in 1929.
Given that three of the yachts were in close proximity and considering the materials they were built from, it’s no wonder the fire spread so quickly. Additionally, the New Orleans Fire Department said that the weather conditions didn’t help either, with gusty winds sending embers and debris through the air and igniting two other vessels that were at a good distance away from the original blaze.
First responders included 21 New Orleans Fire Department units with 55 firefighters. It took them nearly three hours to put out the flames. The lack of fire hydrants near the initial source of the blaze is what hindered their efforts.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the fire incident. The extent of the damages is unknown at the moment, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Seabrook Harbor & Marine in New Orleans is the city’s first and largest dry-stack and repair facility and hosts vessels up to 155 feet (47 meters). The modern, state-of-the-art yacht storage and repair facility has been operating for over 20 years, according to its website.
